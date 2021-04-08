American Water Works : Missouri Public Service Commission Issues Rate Order Approving Agreeme...

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (April 8, 2021) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) approved an agreement on April 7 reached by the parties in Missouri American Water's request for a rate review for its water and wastewater operations. The order was approved by the MoPSC on April 7 after parties involved worked together to reach an agreement settling all issues brought forth in the rate review.

'We are committed to carefully planning and investing in our systems to provide safe, clean, and reliable service to nearly 1.5 million Missourians in more than 200 communities,' said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. 'Many communities throughout the nation are struggling to meet state and federal regulations regarding water quality and wastewater treatment, but our customers can confidently use the services we provide knowing we continue to make the critical investments needed to not only meet but surpass them.'

The rate order includes approximately $620 million in water and wastewater system improvements made since the end of 2017. Most residential water customers will see no change or a slight decrease in their total monthly bill, while most residential wastewater customers will see a small increase of about $3 to $5 in their monthly bill. New rates are expected to take effect by the end of May this year.

Missouri American Water is steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers and being responsive to the current environment caused by the pandemic,' Dewey continued. 'At the same time, we remain focused on meeting the current and future needs of our customers through sound infrastructure and public health protection by making prudent, ongoing investments to maintain and upgrade water and wastewater systems.'

