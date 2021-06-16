Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.46 Million in Bernardsville Infra...

06/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMDEN, N.J. - JUNE 16, 2021 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,900 feet of aging water main in Bernardsville starting next week. The project also includes replacing five fire hydrants and 40 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed in the 1960's with new 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

  • Timber Rock Trail from Flintlock Court to Mine Mount Road
  • Mine Mount Road from Timber Rock Trail to Claremont Road
  • Seney Drive from Claremont Road to Seney Drive Extension

This $1.46 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, CRJ Contracting will begin on or about the week of June 21 and expects to be completed within approximately two and a half months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2021.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
09:32aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.46 Million in Berna..
PU
08:08aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to Univer..
PU
06/15AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Water Quality Reports Now Available Online
PU
06/15AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : AWWA 2021 American Water Scholarship Presented to Univer..
BU
06/10AMERICAN WATER  : Charitable Foundation Announces 2021 Keep Communities Flowing ..
BU
06/10AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Honors Illinois Employee and Diverse Suppliers
BU
06/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water to Perform Hydrant Flushing in..
PU
06/09AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $906,000 in Cinnaminso..
PU
06/08AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Pennsylvania American Water Warns Residents to Guard aga..
PU
06/08AMERICAN WATER  : 's Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Awar..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 29 360 M 29 360 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162,00 $
Last Close Price 161,79 $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.5.42%29 360
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-15.90%9 889
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.59%3 859
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.81%3 835
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.33%2 410
SJW GROUP-4.37%1 979