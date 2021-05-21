Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $3.4 Million in Lakewood

05/21/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - MAY 21, 2021 - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 3,000 feet of aging sewer main and 8,000 feet of aging water main in Lakewood starting this week. The project also includes installing eight fire hydrants and 85 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging water and sewer lines that were installed as far back as the 1930's with new 8-inch PVC sewer main and ductile iron water main along the following streets:

  • Bradshaw Road from Central Avenue to Caranetta Drive
  • Caranetta Drive entire length
  • Freeman Road from Central Avenue to Caranetta Drive
  • Harrison Place from Central Avenue to Caranetta Drive
  • Kimball Road from Central Avenue to Caranetta Drive
  • Oak Knoll Road from Case Road to North Lake Drive
  • South Lake Drive from Central Avenue to Freeman Road and from Davis Road to Sunset Road
  • Sunset Road from Central Avenue to Caranetta Drive

This $3.4 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water's local, qualified contractor, CRJ Contracting, began work on Oak Knoll Road this week and expects to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting. Perna Finnigan, Inc. will begin work on the remaining streets on or about June 1 and expects to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some work on Saturdays may be required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2021.

For the public's and workers' safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone's safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
