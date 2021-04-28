Log in
    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Named Recipient of Commerce Magazine's Envi...

04/28/2021 | 11:22am EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - APRIL 28, 2021 - New Jersey American Water was recognized by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) as one of this year's recipients of Commerce Magazine's annual Environmental Awards. The awards were presented during a socially distanced breakfast ceremony, and the winners were profiled in the April issue of Commerce.

New Jersey American Water was recognized in the sustainable manufacturing processes category for its proactive leadership in designing and testing the use of Strong Base Anion Exchange (AIX) at its Short Hills Station to effectively treat emerging compounds including Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Unlike other technologies, such as granular activated carbon (GAC) or reverse osmosis, the AIX system does not require any backwashing or pre-rinsing and therefore, produces no residual waste. The system is believed to be the first large-scale treatment of PFAS removal using AIX resin.

'When we detected trace levels of PFAS in our Short Hills Station's ground water supply, we fast-tracked the installation of this treatment nearly nine months ahead of the new PFAS regulations set by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection,' said Matt Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, New Jersey American Water. 'The use of this leading technology enables us to continue to meet state requirements for safe drinking water within our Passaic Basin System while minimizing waste in the process.'

New Jersey American Water also received the Governor's Environmental Excellence Award for this project in December 2020 and the Alliance for Action's Leading Infrastructure Award in February 2021 for a similar project at its Springfield Well Field.

CIANJ's Commerce Magazine Environmental Award celebrates stewardship and leadership of the environment by recognizing organizations and companies from around the state that have made environmental accomplishments over the last year. To learn more about CIANJ and the Environmental Awards, visit www.CIANJ.org.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
