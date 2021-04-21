American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Offers Top Ten Tips to Be Green on Earth Da...

CAMDEN, N.J. - APRIL 21, 2021 - In honor of Earth Day, New Jersey American Water wants to remind customers about of the value and finite supply of water, while empowering them with tips they can use every day to help protect water sources, reduce water usage and save money.

'Earth Day is a great time to make a resolution to be more 'green' and to reinforce that commitment with our families. By incorporating these and other simple Earth-friendly practices into our regular routines, we can each have an important impact on the environment, now and for future generations,' said Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance.

Here is a list of Top Ten Tips to help protect water resources for Earth Day and every day:

Pitch the Plastic. Choose tap water over bottled water. Tap water costs less than bottled and helps protect the environment, as most plastic disposable bottles are never recycled. Use refillable stainless steel or plastic bottles if you need hydration on the go.

Clean It Up. Keep trash, pet waste and yard waste out of streets and storm drains. Pet waste contains bacteria that can find its way into waterways through runoff, polluting source water and watersheds.

Drop It Off. Use pharmaceutical disposal programs to help you dispose of unneeded or expired medicines safely and not down the drain. April 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and many local police departments provide drop offs. The DEA offers a location finder on its website.

Use pharmaceutical disposal programs to help you dispose of unneeded or expired medicines safely and not down the drain. April 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and many local police departments provide drop offs. The DEA offers a location finder on its website. Water Smart. Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don't need to be watered every day, and group plants that have similar watering requirements together. These and more outdoor wise water tips can be found here.

Water Even Smarter. If you haven't already, consider installing a smart controller on your system. Smart controllers automatically adjust the irrigation schedule based on weather conditions. The money you save on water will add up to help pay for the controller.

Be a Leak Detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and household pipes. For help, download New Jersey American Water's Leak Detection Kit.

Fill it or Forget It. Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full and adjust the water level of your clothes washer so it matches your load size. Better yet, consider investing in water- and energy-efficient appliances and devices that make using less water easy and effortless. Products that have earned the EPA WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance, and EPA-certified Energy Star washing machines may use up to 35 percent less water per load.

Teach Your Children. Learning about water - where it comes from, how it is treated and delivered, and what is required to help keep it flowing - is key to understanding its value. Download and use this Education Toolkit in classrooms, at community events or even in your own home. The toolkit consists of 12 lesson plans to help teach young people about the importance of water in their lives and how to conserve it for future generations.

Teach Your Children. Learning about water - where it comes from, how it is treated and delivered, and what is required to help keep it flowing - is key to understanding its value. Download and use this Education Toolkit in classrooms, at community events or even in your own home. The toolkit consists of 12 lesson plans to help teach young people about the importance of water in their lives and how to conserve it for future generations.

Watch and Learn. Check out our 'Flow of H2O' three-part education video series that uses an Enviroscape® mini model of a town to explain the effect of pollution on watersheds, the drinking water treatment process, and the wastewater treatment process. These can be found on our website and YouTube channel. Go Paperless. Sign up for Paperless Billing instead of getting your bill in the mail. You will be notified by email when your bill is available to view online, eliminating the need for a hard copy. It's clutter-free, eco-friendly and free! Customers may enroll on My Account at www.amwater.com/myaccount .

For more tips and tools to help protect the environment and use less water, visit at newjerseyamwater.com and select from a list of topics in the drop-down menu under Water Information.

