American Water Works : New Jersey American Water issues Mandatory Outdoor Water Restriction f...

06/30/2021
36-inch main break in Somerville and increased demand due to heat wave are prompting notice

Camden, N.J. - June 29, 2021 -New Jersey American Water is issuing a mandatory water conservation order for customers in the western and southern regions of its Raritan water system, including parts of Belle Mead, Branchburg, Bridgewater, Cranbury, Far Hills, Flemington, Gladstone, Hillsborough, Jamesburg, Kingston, Lawrence, Manville, Montgomery, Peapack, Plainsboro, Pottersville, Princeton, Raritan Borough Raritan Township, Readington, Somerville, Tewksbury, Three Bridges, West Windsor, Whitehouse, Whitehouse Station, Bedminster and Bernards Township.

Customers are asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while New Jersey American Water works to repair a 36-inch main break in Somerville, N.J. and restore the flow of water to its system. Customers may experience reduced water pressure and/or discolored water during the repair process, which is expected to take approximately 96 hours. New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

Impacted customers were notified via the company's emergency notification system, asking them to eliminate outdoor water use such as irrigation or sprinkler watering of lawns, washing cars and filling of pools until further notice.

New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair, and also using water wisely indoors and out throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone.

The company will issue a follow up communication when this restriction is able to be lifted. Updates are also available on the website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts. For more information and more tips on how to conserve water, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

About New Jersey American Water
 New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
