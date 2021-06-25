American Water Works : New York American Water to Begin Water Main Replacement Project in Isl...

Island Park, NY (June 25, 2021)-New York American Water is investing $1.2 million to replace 5,000 feet of aging water main along multiple streets in Island Park. New eight-inch ductile iron water main will be installed on California Place South, Sunset Avenue, Decatur Place, New York Avenue, Seaview Avenue and Vanderbilt Place, and 105 company-owned service lines as well as seven fire hydrants will be replaced.

'We are pleased to replace 5,000 feet of aging water main in Island Park in collaboration with the Town of Hempstead's road raising and drainage improvement project,' said New York American Water Director of Engineering John Kilpatrick. 'Replacement of water mains improves the delivery of water service to our customers and strengthens our system for the future.'

Work is scheduled to begin today, Friday, June 25, and expected to take approximately 10 weeks to complete. All construction will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents should note that sections of the street where construction is taking place may be closed to traffic during these working hours. New York American Water will coordinate with residents in proximity to the construction site to minimize disruptions.

Final road restoration will be completed by the Town of Hempstead Road Raising Project.

New York American Water is committed to the safety of residents, as well as its employees, and advises that pedestrians and drivers take caution while near work sites. Any resident with a concern or question about the planned work is encouraged to call New York American Water customer service center at (877) 426-6999.

New York American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water company in New York, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 335,000 people.

