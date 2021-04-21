American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Project i...

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (April 21, 2021) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced upgrades to more than 1,300 feet of water main in Frackville to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace water main dating back to the early 1900s, is more than $230,000.

'To continue providing reliable water service to our customers, we need to reinvest in the local water infrastructure, particularly in areas where century-old pipe needs to be replaced,' said Michael Spaide, senior supervisor of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. 'This significant investment is necessary to rehabilitate and upgrade the area's aging water infrastructure to help ensure that our Frackville customers receive quality, reliable water service for years to come.'

Crews are currently relocating water lines along Arch Street between South 3rd and Center Street. The new eight-inch water main is being installed in conjunction with a stormwater upgrade project being completed by the borough.

Starting this week, contractors will replace existing small-diameter pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron mains along North Broad Mountain Avenue, between East Pine and East High streets. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of May. Final restoration and paving are scheduled to be completed this summer.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.