  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Awards 2021 Environmental Grants

06/02/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Chattanooga, Tenn. (June 1, 2021) - Supporting local organizations who address a watershed protection need, Tennessee American Water has awarded a total of $10,100 through its 2021 environmental grant program. The Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant Program supports local organizations with environmental initiatives focused on community-based and sustainable projects.

'As a leader in environmental stewardship, Tennessee American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,' said Kitty Vaughn, senior supervisor for water quality and environmental compliance. 'The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, and environmental education. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.'

The 2021 recipients are:

  • Lookout Mountain Conservancy(LMC) is relocating six outdoor classrooms to higher ground at Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy's campus along the Chattanooga Creek due to frequent flooding. The classrooms allow students to learn in an outdoor setting, incorporating environmental education into daily lesson plans and training students on best environmental practices.
  • WaterWays will provide hands-on training to Ivy Academy students to design, install, and maintain green infrastructure on their campus. Students will produce an instructional video and a model to share with other local schools.
  • City of Red Bank is removing debris and trash from Stringers Branch to prevent flooding and to help protect the Tennessee River watershed.
  • City of Rossville is hosting a community clean-up to remove debris and trash from two tributary creeks that feed into the Chattanooga Creek to help protect the Tennessee River watershed.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 27 993 M 27 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,68x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162,00 $
Last Close Price 154,26 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.0.51%27 993
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.34%9 488
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.6.84%4 122
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.28%4 017
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.75%2 442
SJW GROUP-7.08%1 913