American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Awards 2021 Environmental Grants

Chattanooga, Tenn. (June 1, 2021) - Supporting local organizations who address a watershed protection need, Tennessee American Water has awarded a total of $10,100 through its 2021 environmental grant program. The Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant Program supports local organizations with environmental initiatives focused on community-based and sustainable projects.

'As a leader in environmental stewardship, Tennessee American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,' said Kitty Vaughn, senior supervisor for water quality and environmental compliance. 'The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, and environmental education. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.'

The 2021 recipients are:

Lookout Mountain Conservancy (LMC) is relocating six outdoor classrooms to higher ground at Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy's campus along the Chattanooga Creek due to frequent flooding. The classrooms allow students to learn in an outdoor setting, incorporating environmental education into daily lesson plans and training students on best environmental practices.

WaterWays will provide hands-on training to Ivy Academy students to design, install, and maintain green infrastructure on their campus. Students will produce an instructional video and a model to share with other local schools.

City of Red Bank is removing debris and trash from Stringers Branch to prevent flooding and to help protect the Tennessee River watershed.

City of Rossville is hosting a community clean-up to remove debris and trash from two tributary creeks that feed into the Chattanooga Creek to help protect the Tennessee River watershed.

