    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition & Others Announce ...

04/21/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
Over 15 Regional Sites Makes It Convenient to Drop Off Medications

Chattanooga, Tenn. (April 20, 2021) - The Bi-Annual National Drug Take Back will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time zone. The event provides residents the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications. Residents may simply drive to a Drug Take Back location, where a law enforcement or volunteer wearing masks will take the medications for proper disposal.

The service which is free and anonymous helps to prevent misuse and abuse of medications while protecting local water sources. Collected medications are incinerated, which is the Environmental Protection Agency's recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.

'It's important for us to keep these items out of landfills and water supplies. Through these efforts we are not only helping protect our water sources but also our community from the consequences of drug abuse,' said Kitty Vaughn, Tennessee American Water Supervisor of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance.

Tennessee American Water has been a partner of the National Drug Take Back Day since it was launched over 10 years ago by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). According to the DEA, medicines left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse

'Overdose rates have increased significantly during the pandemic,' said Camilla Bibbs, Executive Director of the Hamilton County Coalition. 'We encourage residents to take advantage of the Drug Take Back to remove temptations in the home and help reduce opportunities that could lead to overdose.'

Sites are located in Hamilton, Rhea, Sequatchie, Marion, Bradley and McMinn Counties. Two sites in Hamilton County - Mt. Canaan Church on Highway 58 and Walgreens on Gunbarrel Road - will offer free shredding of personal documents containing confidential information such as medical or tax records. For a complete list of sites, visit the Hamilton County Coalition's website, hccoalition.org.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 17:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 007 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 29 272 M 29 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales 2022 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 161,06 $
Last Close Price 161,31 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.5.11%29 272
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-12.75%10 259
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 028
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.5.08%3 973
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.5.63%2 316
SJW GROUP-2.45%2 033
