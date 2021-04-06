Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Icon Phillip D. Glass Sports Chattanooga FC J...

04/06/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Celebrates the Upcoming NISA Spring Tournament

Chattanooga, Tenn. (April 5, 2021) - Phillip D. Glass, the Tennessee American Water icon that sits atop the company's landmark water storage tank on Amnicola Highway, is gearing up for the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Spring Tournament, hosted by Chattanooga Football Club (Chattanooga FC) at Finley Stadium, by sporting a jersey with the Club's logo.

The NISA Spring tournament begins on April 13th, for 14 days of 14 matches, through April 25th and with nine professional soccer teams from all over the country.

'We are excited to show support for the Spring NISA tournament which is being hosted by the Chattanooga FC,' said Tennessee American Water External Affairs Manager Daphne Kirksey. 'Having Tennessee American Water's iconic image - Phillip D. Glass - proudly wear the Club's jersey acknowledges the way soccer brings our diverse community together.'

'Phillip D. Glass is an icon in Chattanooga, and to see him wear the Chattanooga FC blue is a tradition that we look forward to each spring' said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. 'We're grateful for the continuing support that Tennessee American Water has shown our club and look forward to a long partnership together.'

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now at CFCtix.com and available in a variety of options for fans looking to see one match, or every match. Safety will be a priority at the event, with COVID-19 protocols in place, including required face masks and a reduced capacity for each event.

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 380,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia. For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and follow Tennessee American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 27 588 M 27 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,50x
EV / Sales 2022 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 159,88 $
Last Close Price 152,03 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-0.94%27 588
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.17%10 426
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.12.30%4 269
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-5.45%3 802
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.7.71%2 378
SJW GROUP-7.73%1 896
