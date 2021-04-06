American Water Works : Tennessee American Water Icon Phillip D. Glass Sports Chattanooga FC J...

Celebrates the Upcoming NISA Spring Tournament

Chattanooga, Tenn. (April 5, 2021) - Phillip D. Glass, the Tennessee American Water icon that sits atop the company's landmark water storage tank on Amnicola Highway, is gearing up for the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Spring Tournament, hosted by Chattanooga Football Club (Chattanooga FC) at Finley Stadium, by sporting a jersey with the Club's logo.

The NISA Spring tournament begins on April 13th, for 14 days of 14 matches, through April 25th and with nine professional soccer teams from all over the country.

'We are excited to show support for the Spring NISA tournament which is being hosted by the Chattanooga FC,' said Tennessee American Water External Affairs Manager Daphne Kirksey. 'Having Tennessee American Water's iconic image - Phillip D. Glass - proudly wear the Club's jersey acknowledges the way soccer brings our diverse community together.'

'Phillip D. Glass is an icon in Chattanooga, and to see him wear the Chattanooga FC blue is a tradition that we look forward to each spring' said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. 'We're grateful for the continuing support that Tennessee American Water has shown our club and look forward to a long partnership together.'

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now at CFCtix.com and available in a variety of options for fans looking to see one match, or every match. Safety will be a priority at the event, with COVID-19 protocols in place, including required face masks and a reduced capacity for each event.

