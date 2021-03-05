American Water Works : Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental ...

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2021 and recipients will be notified in May.

ALEXANDRIA, V.A. - MARCH 5, 2021 - Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company's 2021 Environmental Grant Program. The program offers funding of up to $7,500 for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in local communities.

'Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep, and we're proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision,' said Barry Suits, president of Virginia American Water. 'Everyone is responsible for protecting our nation's water supply, and this program is one way we can help communities play an active role in this important effort. Although 2020 was a difficult year for many in our communities, we were fortunate to have meaningful partnerships with our grant recipients who continue to positively serve their communities, including the James River Association, Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR), Hopewell High School Youth Conservation Club, Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District.'

To qualify, proposed projects must be:

Located within the Virginia American Water service area

Completed between May and November of the grant funding year

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized)

A panel of judges will evaluate the applications based on environmental need, innovation, community engagement and sustainability. Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company's website, under News & Community. For additional information, please contact Marybeth.Leongini@amwater.com.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2021 and recipients will be notified in May.

Established in 2005, this annual grant program has donated more than $525,000 to fund more than 100 projects to protect and improve the environment across the Commonwealth. Last year, 11 organizations received a share of grant funds totaling $40,000 for their community-based projects.

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 325,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and follow Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.