  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

American Water Works : Water Quality Reports Now Available Online

06/15/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
Water supplied to Iowa American Water customers continues to meet or surpass state and federal quality standards

Davenport, IA (JUNE 15, 2021) - Iowa American Water's 2020 Water Quality Reports for all service areas are now available. The reports, also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, are published annually with data pertaining to the previous calendar year. They are available on Iowa American Water's website at iowaamwater.com via the Water Quality link and searchable by customer zip code or community. Hard copies of the reports are also available by contacting the company's customer service center at 1-866-641-2108.

The Water Quality Report is an annual performance measure of the quality of water supplied by Iowa American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Each report describes drinking water sources, water tests conducted, substances detected in water, and the levels of those substances.

'We are pleased to report that the quality of water supplied to our customers continues to meet or surpass what is required by state and federal drinking water standards,' said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water. 'We encourage customers to review the reports for their respective areas, so that they can become familiar with what our teams do on a daily basis to provide high quality tap water.'

Iowa American Water's water quality professionals perform thousands of tests every year - in the treatment plant as well as out in the distribution system - to measure the quality of tap water delivered to customers.

'Our customers rely on us to deliver safe, clean, and reliable water to their taps. It is important for them to be able to trust in this critical service. That's why we work so hard to provide a quality product at a good value. The water quality reports are a testament to our team's expertise and dedication,' Moore added. 'We know that an educated customer is one who will place a higher value on this precious resource and who will have a greater tendency to do his or her part in protecting it. We're proud to share these reports with our customers to encourage greater awareness, appreciation, and wise water use.'

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 213,000 people. For more information, visit www.iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 29 122 M 29 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162,00 $
Last Close Price 160,48 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.4.57%29 122
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-15.90%9 720
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.59%3 894
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-4.81%3 860
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.8.33%2 427
SJW GROUP-5.45%1 954