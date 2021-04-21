Log in
American Water Works : Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - April 2021

04/21/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Water Charitable Foundation Provides $25,000 to Cathedral Kitchen

In December 2020, the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) donated $25,000 to Cathedral Kitchen to support the organization's meal service program whose reach recently expanded in the community because of COVID-19. Cathedral Kitchen, the largest emergency food provider in Camden, serves hot meals, provides social services support and personal care items to residents every year. Utilizing Cathedral Kitchen's impactful food service programs, AWCF helped to provide 25,000 meals to those facing hunger insecurities. Read more about the donation here.

Employee Spotlight: Paige Prado

American Water is honored to feature Paige Prado, who works for American Water Contract Services Group, in our latest employee spotlight. Paige is one of our Camdenbased employees that was born and raised in Camden and still resides within the community. As a Camden resident, Paige is proud to work each day within her community helping to improve the quality of life for residents.

Camden City School District's College and Career Readiness

In January, Marianne Taylor, American Water's director of talent acquisition and Brittany Rolland, talent acquisition partner, participated in the Camden City School District's virtual College and Career Readiness event that has been viewed more than 1,200 times. Our team provided career information and highlighted local career opportunities to graduating seniors and their parents. Representatives discussed various pathways for employment including posthigh school and college opportunities. This engagement effort supports the company's overarching workforce development commitment of exposing local students to careers in the water utility industry. From laborers to scientists, American Water is always seeking local talent to support the business' various functions.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Efforts

We celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 18th and gave back to the communities we serve with a 'service day on' for employees. Dr. King gave so much in service to a cause larger than himself, a dynamic leader that American Water strives every day to emulate and have guide our work as a member of the diverse communities in which we provide an essential service. From food drop-offs to neighborhood clean-ups to collecting several hundred pounds of donations for the homeless, approximately 160 employees participated in 20 different Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service events around the country.

This day was an opportunity for our employees to give back - and many took advantage of leading or joining in a meaningful service opportunity. It was an inspiring day devoted to service, commitment, and honoring Dr. King's legacy.

Additionally, the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) made a $10,000 contribution to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. To inspire community giving and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the AWCF also gifted $18 to every employee to donate to an eligible charity of choice.

American Water, New Jersey American Water and the City of Camden Announce Water Supply Agreement

February, American Water and the City of Camden jointly announced the start of an expanded collaboration to deliver clean, safe, and reliable water to residents and business in Camden, west of the Cooper River, by entering into a bulk water agreement with New Jersey American Water. The City of Camden will enter into a 10-year bulk water agreement with New Jersey American Water - the agreement will not impact service to customers and will be a seamless transition of water supply, while the City installs improvement to its current system. Learn more about the agreement here.

The City of Camden's water system, currently operated and maintained by American Water's Contract Services Group, meets, or surpasses all drinking water standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

2020 Camden Community Investment Report

From supporting local virtual volunteering efforts to large scale investments, American Water is proud to be a part of Camden's community. 2020 marked our second year in our home along the Camden Waterfront. Through the year, we cultivated new relationships and strengthened existing partnerships. To highlight our efforts from the past year, we are pleased to share our 2020 Community Investment Report available here. We are looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community in 2021 by working side by side with local partners.

Street Sweeping is Back!

American Water's street sweeping efforts resumed in March and will continue once a month from March through December, per the company's contract with the City of Camden. Camden, like many older cities, has a combined sewer system that manages both wastewater and stormwater runoff. When debris and litter enter storm drains, they can cause sewer main backups. Street sweeping helps to keep storm drains clear of dirt and trash that can result in clogs and street flooding. Sweeping also helps reduce the amount of materials that flow from these drains into local rivers, keeping these bodies of water clear of litter.

Help us by following parking information signs on city-owned streets to ensure the roadways are clear for the street sweeper. To learn more about our street sweeping efforts or to obtain the street sweeping schedule, check our Camden-focused customer information on our webpage by clicking this link.

Partnership with Center for Aquatic Sciences' Virtually Camden Efforts

American Water partnered with the Center for Aquatic Sciences on their Virtually Camden series that provides opportunities for exploration and engagement in parks and along the waterways and trails throughout Camden. The Center engaged Camden Watershed Fellows to highlight where Camden's drinking water comes from and why it's important for residents to conserve water. The video discusses American Water's water treatment processes and highlights various sources of water which are the first step in providing drinking water to Camden residents. To learn more, check out the video here!

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 19:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
