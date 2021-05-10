Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces Infrastructure Upgrade Projects...

05/10/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (May 10, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today the company is investing approximately $3.4 million to replace more than 26,000 feet of water main across southern West Virginia. This investment, which includes 11 projects throughout the distribution system, will improve service reliability and fire protection across the service area.

'Thanks to our commitment to improving our existing infrastructure over the years, we've dramatically accelerated our water main replacement rate at West Virginia American Water from approximately 400 years to just over 100 years,' said Mike Raymo, director of engineering.

Since 2019, West Virginia American Water will have invested $252 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state to increase service reliability and water pressure to hundreds of communities. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company's infrastructure upgrade map.

In 2021, West Virginia American Water customers in Fayette, Mercer and Summers counties will see major infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 5,400 feet of 6-inch pipe and 4,000 feet of 2-inch pipe on Hilltop Loop and Red Star Roads in Oak Hill, as well as the replacement of 3,800 feet of 6-inch pipe on Ridge Creek Road in Princeton.

The health and safety of our employees, contractors and motorists is a top priority at West Virginia American Water. While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers impacted by infrastructure projects in their area will be notified by a letter prior to the start of the project. The letter will include a local contact for questions, as well as details on the individual project timeline and restoration efforts. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on each project will provide updates as work progresses. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers or through phone, text or email notifications based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal at mywater.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers with limited internet access can contact the company's customer service center at 1-800-685-8660 to update their contact information and preferences.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Connect with us: Facebook.com/wvamwater Twitter.com/wvamwater YouTube.com/wvamwater● Instagram: @wvamwater

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 18:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
