American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Announces Infrastructure Upgrade Projects...

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (May 12, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today the company is investing approximately $1.9 million to replace more than 10,000 feet of water main in Cabell and Wayne Counties. This investment will improve service reliability and fire protection across the service area.

'Water and wastewater infrastructure across the country is aging and in need of repair or replacement,' said Mike Raymo, director of engineering. 'Our team is committed to continuously upgrading our existing infrastructure and providing the water service and reliability our customers expect.'

Since 2019, West Virginia American Water will have invested $252 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state to increase service reliability and water pressure to hundreds of communities. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company's infrastructure upgrade map.

In 2021, West Virginia American Water customers in Cabell and Wayne counties will see major infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 5,400 feet of 12-inch pipe on Toms Creek in Salt Rock and the replacement of 4,000 feet of 16-inch pipe on Route 60 and Cyrus Creek in Huntington.

The health and safety of our employees, contractors and motorists is a top priority at West Virginia American Water. While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers impacted by infrastructure projects in their area will be notified by a letter prior to the start of the project. The letter will include a local contact for questions, as well as details on the individual project timeline and restoration efforts. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on each project will provide updates as work progresses. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers or through phone, text or email notifications based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal at mywater.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers with limited internet access can contact the company's customer service center at 1-800-685-8660 to update their contact information and preferences.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Connect with us: Facebook.com/wvamwater ● Twitter.com/wvamwater ● YouTube.com/wvamwater● Instagram: @wvamwater

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.