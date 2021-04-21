American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Awards $19,000 in Environmental Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 21, 2020) - West Virginia American Water announced today as part of its Earth Week programming, eight grant recipients through the company's 2021 Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies within West Virginia American Water's service territory.

'As a leader in environmental stewardship, West Virginia American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,' said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. 'By supporting community organizations through our annual Environmental Grant Program, our team is continuing to show our commitment to protecting the environment and enhancing the health of our watersheds.'

West Virginia American Water's community investment committee reviewed a host of applications for programs and initiatives across the state. Eight organizations were chosen to receive nearly $19,000 in funding for their water conservation, source water protection and watershed improvement efforts. Awardees include:

City of Montgomery ($2,500) to purchase and install 10 dog waste stations at all city parks and school campuses to support source water protection

($2,500) to purchase and install 10 dog waste stations at all city parks and school campuses to support source water protection Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation ($2,500) to purchase a state-of-the-art freshwater aquarium with fish native to both the Little and Big Coal Rivers inside the Claudia Workman Wildlife Education Center

($2,500) to purchase a state-of-the-art freshwater aquarium with fish native to both the Little and Big Coal Rivers inside the Claudia Workman Wildlife Education Center Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council ($2,500) to support Piney Creek Watershed Association with the conversion of Woodrow Wilson High School's campus into a protected wetland for locals and visitors

($2,500) to support Piney Creek Watershed Association with the conversion of Woodrow Wilson High School's campus into a protected wetland for locals and visitors New River Conservancy ($2,500) to purchase water quality monitoring equipment to monitor multiple tributaries on the Lower New River Watershed

($2,500) to purchase water quality monitoring equipment to monitor multiple tributaries on the Lower New River Watershed ORSANCO ($1,500) to support the 2021 Ohio River Sweep cleanup event

($1,500) to support the 2021 Ohio River Sweep cleanup event Summers County Solid Waste Authority ($2,500) to build a rain garden to prevent runoff and litter from reaching the New River

($2,500) to build a rain garden to prevent runoff and litter from reaching the New River Town of Whitesville ($2,500) to support extensive cleanup efforts along the Big Coal River behind the Upper Big Branch Memorial to allow more river access for fishing and float trips

($2,500) to support extensive cleanup efforts along the Big Coal River behind the Upper Big Branch Memorial to allow more river access for fishing and float trips Delta Waterfowl West Virginia Chapter ($2,500) to support wood duck box building and installation, mallard nest building installation, spraying of invasive plant species by certified individuals, planting of vegetation that are beneficial to waterfowl and trash pickup and removal

'The success of our source water protection program is dependent on the positive relationships we've built with environmental and recreational groups across the state,' said Erica Pauken, source water protection program manager for West Virginia American Water. 'We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of this year's recipients in supporting environmental protection and applaud their continued efforts for helping to keep our source waters clean and healthy in West Virginia.'

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Connect with us: Facebook.com/wvamwater ● Twitter.com/wvamwater ● YouTube.com/wvamwater● Instagram: @wvamwater

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.