American Water Works : West Virginia American Water, United Way of Central West Virginia and ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 23, 2021) - West Virginia American Water, the United Way of Central West Virginia and the City of Charleston today announced the return of The Great Rubber Duck Race to be held on Saturday, September 4. Formerly a signature event of the City's crown-jewel Regatta Festival, West Virginia American Water's title sponsorship will back bring this United Way fundraiser after a 16-year hiatus.

'American Water's mascot is Puddles the rubber duck, so we are very excited to be the title sponsor of the Great Rubber Duck Race to support a wonderful organization like the United Way,' said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. 'This event is a great way to engage the community as we safely return to normalcy while also bringing visitors to the City of Charleston.'

The United Way of Central West Virginia will sell 5,000 rubber ducks for $5 each leading up to the race during Labor Day weekend in Charleston. The rubber ducks will be dropped from the South Side Bridge that connects Downtown Charleston to South Hills, and the first duck to reach the shore will be the grand prize winner. Large cash prizes and other awards for winners will be announced at a later date.

'United Way of Central West Virginia is honored to partner with West Virginia American Water to bring back The Great Rubber Duck Race,' said Margaret Ann O'Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia. 'Proceeds from this event will be used to support the health, education, financial stability and safety net programs that are vital to our communities. Community partners like West Virginia American Water are a huge reason we are able to continue this important work.'

'As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, it is exciting to see events like The Great Rubber Duck Race come back to the Capital City,' said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. 'We are excited to partner with the United Way and West Virginia American Water to bring back this classic event.'

Additional information about The Great Rubber Duck Race can be found at www.duckrace.com/charleston.

