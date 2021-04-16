American Water Works : West Virginia American Water to Host “Earth Week”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 16, 2021) - West Virginia American Water announced today it will host 'Earth Week,' a weeklong series of virtual programming and community events to commemorate Earth Day in West Virginia.

'As leaders in environmental stewardship, our team is excited to expand our annual Earth Day celebration to a week of virtual programming and events,' said Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist for West Virginia American Water. 'Earth Week will virtually connect us to customers, students and external stakeholders in all 55 counties to promote environmental protection and ways to help keep earth green and clean.'

West Virginia American Water's 'Earth Week' will begin on Monday, April 19 and conclude on Friday, April 23. The scheduled programming and events include:

Monday, April 19 - Volunteer Appreciation Day (promote community involvement and volunteering through donations to Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, the Lewis Center in Oak Hill and the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center in Charleston)

- Volunteer Appreciation Day (promote community involvement and volunteering through donations to Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, the Lewis Center in Oak Hill and the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center in Charleston) Tuesday, April 20 - Tree Plant Tuesday (employees will plant trees with West Virginia National Guard to acknowledge all customers who have converted to paperless billing thus far in 2021)

- Tree Plant Tuesday (employees will plant trees with West Virginia National Guard to acknowledge all customers who have converted to paperless billing thus far in 2021) Wednesday, April 21 - Source Water Protection Wednesday (virtual programming with West Virginia Department of Education for grades 6-12 to educate students on protecting sources of drinking water in West Virginia)

- Source Water Protection Wednesday (virtual programming with West Virginia Department of Education for grades 6-12 to educate students on protecting sources of drinking water in West Virginia) Thursday, April 22 - Keep Our Communities Clean (employee volunteer cleanups of highways and waterways around all company treatment plants through Adopt A Highway partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection)

- Keep Our Communities Clean (employee volunteer cleanups of highways and waterways around all company treatment plants through Adopt A Highway partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection) Friday, April 23 - We Love Our Watersheds (virtual programming with the West Virginia Department of Education for grades K-5 to educate students on watersheds and how to keep them clean and healthy)

To learn more about West Virginia American Water's 'Earth Week' activities, contact Bradley Harris at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 545,000 people. For more information, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com and follow West Virginia American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.