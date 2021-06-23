American Water Works : West Virginia American Water to Offer Virtual Information Session on C...

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (June 23, 2021) - West Virginia American Water is hosting a virtual information session about its customer assistance programs on Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Representatives from West Virginia American Water will provide information about the company's H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers and discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges. The company will also explain how all customers - regardless of income - can set up payment arrangements and sign up for budget billing.

'Taking care of our customers in need is a top priority for our entire team,' said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. 'Through this step-by-step virtual event, we can share resources and assistance programs that support customers who have fallen on hard financial times.'

West Virginia American Water also urges customers who are facing financial hardships to not wait to seek assistance until a shutoff is looming. The company is conducting additional outreach through its customer service teams to encourage participation in its customer assistance programs.

To access the live session, visit https://bit.ly/3cONi2y a few minutes prior to the event. Pre-registration not required and there is no password to join. Participants will be able to ask questions live during the event. Two additional informational sessions are scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. Sessions will be recorded and posted to the company's YouTube channel for customers who cannot participate live.

For more information, download the event flyer or visit the company's Customer Assistance Program webpage. The company also recently released a new educational video on its customer assistance programs.

