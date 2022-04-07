Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:21:18 pm EDT
170.88 USD   +1.12%
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : and New Jersey Recognized by Philadelphi...
PU
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
02:43pAmerican Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal With 2022 Faces of Philanthropy Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal With 2022 Faces of Philanthropy Award

04/07/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, along with New Jersey American Water were recognized today by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the 2022 Faces of Philanthropy for making a difference in the greater Philadelphia region through its unique and highly successful partnership with Hopeworks.

American Water and New Jersey American Water have a long-standing collaboration with Hopeworks, a non-profit that provides a positive, healing atmosphere that propels young people to build strong futures and break the cycle of violence and poverty in Camden.

Since 2015, New Jersey American Water has invested more than $1 million directly into Geographic Information Systems (GIS) internships at Hopeworks, providing real-world work experience in one of the most in-demand and growing fields, by improving operational efficiency for field crews navigating digital information. This partnership has resulted in several Hopeworks youth securing positions with American Water and New Jersey American Water after their internships, as well as creating a steady pipeline of jobs in the growing GIS field for Hopeworks graduates.

“Hopeworks is grateful for the profound partnership it has with New Jersey American Water and American Water. From their focus on community outreach and diverse hiring, to workforce development initiatives that improve economic outcomes for Camden residents, they been a tremendous force for positive change, exemplifying the best parts of corporate responsibility,” said Dan Rhoton, executive director, Hopeworks.

New Jersey American Water also recently completed its inaugural Water UP! program in partnership with Hopeworks, APEX Solutions Group and Jingoli Construction. The 11-week workforce development program offers water utility and other essential business training to equip Camden-based young adults with the skills required to successfully enter the industry upon completion.

“It’s important for the sustainability of our company and the water utility industry to invest not only in our technology and infrastructure, but also in building the pipeline of people behind it,” said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water. “Partnering with Hopeworks helps us facilitate water utility and other essential business training to equip young people with the skills needed to successfully pursue a career in the industry.”

In December, the American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water together donated $35,000 to Hopeworks to support its in-house training program expansion that will help place more young adults in life-changing jobs.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : and New Jersey Recognized by Philadelphi...
PU
02:43pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map
PU
02:43pAmerican Water and New Jersey American Water Recognized by Philadelphia Business Journa..
BU
01:53pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Iowa American Water Schedules Water Main Flushing in Clinton - 2022
PU
04/06Voters in Wood Heights Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Wastewater S..
BU
04/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Welcome to Camden NEWS Drop! - April 2022
PU
04/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Recognized for Its Leadership and Commitment to Employ...
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Temporary Scheduled Water Treatment Change to End in New Jersey Ame..
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American..
PU
04/05AMERICAN WATER WORKS : $400,000 Water Line Replacement Project Underway in Bangor
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 30 714 M 30 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 168,99 $
Average target price 163,73 $
Spread / Average Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-10.52%30 714
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.55%8 725
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.18%4 491
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-14.52%3 349
SJW GROUP-3.95%2 126
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-20.39%1 853