Foundation provided $200,000 in STEM Education resources for students over the past five years

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, announced today that it hosted a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Education workshop at Eastside High School in Camden, N.J., utilizing materials donated over the past five years to the district.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is committed to empowering the future leaders of Camden by providing STEM-focused resources over the years to help students succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “National STEM Day serves as a great reminder and chance for American Water and the Foundation to engage and support student learning and explore STEM-related careers. Our commitment to the community goes beyond our donation; it also creates opportunities for students to learn from and network with experts and professionals in the field.”

The STEM Education workshop offered students hands-on experience using 3D printers, drones, and other software to explore potential STEM careers. Students also had the opportunity to network with American Water employee volunteers and learn more about how STEM is used in the water and wastewater industry.

"American Water has been an invaluable partner in our mission to provide quality education and opportunities, not just to the students of Eastside High School, but to the entire Camden City School District community. Their generous donations and unwavering commitment to STEM education have had a profound impact on our city. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation for their unwavering support," said State District Superintendent, Camden City School District, Katrina T. McCombs.

For more information, visit amwater.com

