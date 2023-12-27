Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, announced today it has donated more than $240,000 to United Way as part of its continued commitment to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities served by American Water.

Each year, in addition to financial donations, American Water employees proudly contribute to the important efforts of United Way through creative fundraising campaigns and events that help advance the common good in the communities in which we live and work.

To complement employee giving, $50,000 was donated by the American Water Charitable Foundation.

During the last 10 years, American Water has donated over $3 million to numerous United Way chapters across the country. Learn more about American Water’s Volunteerism and Workplace Giving here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231227100751/en/