American Water : Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it will offer fully remote, customer service job opportunities for residents of the Camden, N.J. community.

“American Water has been an incredible partner with the city, and this announcement is further proof of their commitment to the continued revitalization of Camden,” said Mayor Victor Carstarphen. “By recruiting Camden residents to train and work in these customer service positions, they are not just offering jobs, but the opportunity to build careers in a growing field and a growing company.”

Since moving its headquarters to the Camden waterfront in 2018, American Water continues to follow-up on its commitment to continue to help revitalize the city, be an impactful corporate citizen and advocate for the community. This past year, American Water and New Jersey American Water contributed almost $1 million to local Camden organizations, supporting great causes throughout the city such as the LUCY Outreach and Cathedral Kitchen.

“This initiative is another way we are continuing to invest in the city we call home while building on our award-winning customer service organization, which handles calls from across the country,” said Mark McDonough, Senior Vice President of American Water and President of New Jersey American Water. “Our commitment to customers and the communities we serve goes beyond the delivery of safe, reliable water and wastewater – it includes helping to make communities better because we are there, and this is a perfect example of that.”

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden’s water and wastewater system since 2016.

American Water’s national customer service centers are located in Alton, Ill. and Pensacola, Fla. Camden-based customer service roles will help supplement the company’s call center operations, fielding calls across its regulated footprint.

To learn more about the customer service opportunities in Camden, visit the American Water careers webpage.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

