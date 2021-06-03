Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water : Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community

06/03/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it will offer fully remote, customer service job opportunities for residents of the Camden, N.J. community.

“American Water has been an incredible partner with the city, and this announcement is further proof of their commitment to the continued revitalization of Camden,” said Mayor Victor Carstarphen. “By recruiting Camden residents to train and work in these customer service positions, they are not just offering jobs, but the opportunity to build careers in a growing field and a growing company.”

Since moving its headquarters to the Camden waterfront in 2018, American Water continues to follow-up on its commitment to continue to help revitalize the city, be an impactful corporate citizen and advocate for the community. This past year, American Water and New Jersey American Water contributed almost $1 million to local Camden organizations, supporting great causes throughout the city such as the LUCY Outreach and Cathedral Kitchen.

“This initiative is another way we are continuing to invest in the city we call home while building on our award-winning customer service organization, which handles calls from across the country,” said Mark McDonough, Senior Vice President of American Water and President of New Jersey American Water. “Our commitment to customers and the communities we serve goes beyond the delivery of safe, reliable water and wastewater – it includes helping to make communities better because we are there, and this is a perfect example of that.”

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden’s water and wastewater system since 2016.

American Water’s national customer service centers are located in Alton, Ill. and Pensacola, Fla. Camden-based customer service roles will help supplement the company’s call center operations, fielding calls across its regulated footprint.

To learn more about the customer service opportunities in Camden, visit the American Water careers webpage.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:01pAMERICAN WATER  : Announces Job Opportunities For the Camden, N.J. Community
BU
06/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Tennessee American Water Awards 2021 Environmental Grant..
PU
06/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Announces Recipients of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarshi...
PU
06/02AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $4 Million in Roselle ..
PU
06/02AMERICAN WATER  : Announces Recipients of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarship Award..
BU
06/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Company continues to execute growth strategy (Form 8-K)
PU
06/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Chief Growth Officer Retires
BU
06/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Top Prizes Awarded to Students in Pennsylvania American ..
BU
06/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 28 206 M 28 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales 2022 9,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162,00 $
Last Close Price 155,43 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.1.28%28 206
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.62%9 689
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.8.59%4 182
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 030
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.9.79%2 452
SJW GROUP-7.83%1 904