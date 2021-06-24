Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water : Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fundraising Campaign

06/24/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two employees recognized for volunteer efforts

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company and its employees raised $204,000 to support Water For People, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to improved water and sanitation systems and services in developing countries.

“For more than a decade, American Water and its employees have supported Water For People, donating more than $2.8 million to its life-changing work,” said Maureen Duffy, Senior Vice President, Communications & External Affairs and executive sponsor for this year’s campaign. "The amazing support from our employees demonstrates how much we care about our own customers as well as others throughout the world and our commitment to providing essential water services.”

This year’s campaign was a great success for American Water. In addition to financial donations, American Water employees participated in creative, virtual fundraising events including a 5K run, kid’s lemonade stands and local raffles, all contributing to Water For People, allowing the organization to get closer to its goal to provide access to clean water for everyone.

In addition, Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and Indiana American Water’s Senior Superintendent of Operations Christopher Harrison, were both recognized with the Kenneth J. Miller Founders' Award from Water For People. Established in 2001, the award honors outstanding volunteers for their service and leadership in the advancement of Water For People’s mission. The awards were presented during a virtual ceremony on June 22.

American Water’s support of Water For People is part of its formal Corporate Responsibility program, which is designed to create a lasting, positive impact on the communities the company serves.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:01pAMERICAN WATER  : Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fun..
BU
09:53aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as...
PU
06/23AMERICAN WATER  : 's Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One o..
BU
06/23PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER  : Encourages Customers to View New Water Quality Re..
BU
06/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Pennsylvania American Water Encourages Customers to View..
PU
06/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water to Offer Virtual Informatio..
PU
06/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.22 Million in Camde..
PU
06/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New York American Water Replacing Over 3,000 Feet of Wat..
PU
06/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.2 Million in Millbu..
PU
06/21AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water Urges Customers to Guard Ag..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 012 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 28 376 M 28 376 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,79x
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 156,37 $
Average target price 162,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.1.89%28 376
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.19%9 851
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.2.54%3 892
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-7.05%3 743
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.10.42%2 430
SJW GROUP-8.36%1 893