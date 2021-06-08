Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water :'s Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Award

06/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Norton, is being honored as a recipient of the 2021 Rooted In Community Awards from Oaks Integrated Care. The award which “celebrates outstanding local heroes” will be officially presented to Norton and this year’s other award winners at a virtual event being held on June 10, 2021 at 7:00 P.M.

“I want to congratulate Cheryl on this well-deserved recognition,” said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. “Throughout her extensive career with American Water, Cheryl has truly made a positive impact on our company and in the water industry, through her strategic thinking, broad business savvy and leadership capabilities. She is committed to our customers and the communities we serve.”

The annual award recognizes distinguished individuals and organizations who have strong roots in the communities served by Oaks Integrated Care and contribute to the region through their work, service and leadership.

As Chief Operating Officer, Norton is responsible for the successful performance of the company’s regulated states. She also leads customer service across the company’s footprint, as well as Engineering, Health and Safety, and Environmental and Regulatory Compliance. Norton is also dedicated to being a part of the community and currently serves on the boards of The Cooper Health System and Water Research Foundation. She previously served on the boards of Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey Utilities Association and Cooper’s Ferry Partnership.

The formal virtual ceremony for these awards will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7 P.M. You can find more information about the event and the other award winners here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
02:01pAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Communi...
PU
02:01pAMERICAN WATER  : 's Cheryl Norton Recognized With 2021 Rooted in Community Awar..
BU
06/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Illinois American Water to Continue Annual Water System ..
PU
06/07PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER  : Donates $25,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community F..
BU
06/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Pennsylvania American Water Donates $25,000 to Greater P..
PU
06/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey Am..
PU
06/07AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey Am..
BU
06/04AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Illinois American Water Celebrates Several Safety Excell..
PU
06/04ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER  : Celebrates Several Safety Excellence Milestones in th..
BU
06/04AMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Iowa american water to award over $13,000 to seven local..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 016 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,2x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 28 576 M 28 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 162,00 $
Last Close Price 157,47 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.61%28 576
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.20%9 504
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.8.01%4 149
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.60%3 965
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.10.00%2 450
SJW GROUP-8.12%1 899