American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that three representatives will join regulatory policy panels at the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Summer Policy Summit, taking place from July 16 through 19 in Austin, TX. American Water will have a leading presence at the conference, with several expert presenters joining NARUC’s Committee on Water forums.

Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion Officer, is taking part in a panel titled With a Little Help from Our Friends: Utilities and Third-Party Organizations Working Together to Achieve Social, Economic and Environmental Goals to share American Water’s efforts on cultivating relationships with third-party groups, and the importance of bridging the gap between utilities, stakeholders, and regulators for the benefit of customers.

Cas Swiz, Senior Director – Enterprise-wide Regulatory Strategy, is participating in a discussion on the Use of Infrastructure Surcharges. Swiz will highlight infrastructure surcharge mechanisms that have proven to be successful at enabling needed infrastructure investments and replacements while mitigating the impact on customers’ bills.

Nick Santillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, will contribute to the cybersecurity discussion through his panel, What’s Your Approach? State Approaches to Cybersecurity. Santillo, along with other expert cybersecurity panelists, will examine the role of states as they work to help ensure that our nation’s critical infrastructure is safe and secure.

The NARUC Summer Policy Summit is an annual gathering of state utility regulators, industry representatives, consumer advocates and others to advance leading themes and opportunities for collaboration across regulatory policy. For more information and the full agenda, visit https://www.naruc.org/meetings-and-events/naruc-summer-policy-summits/2023-summer-policy-summit/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

