American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that CEO M. Susan Hardwick and three American Water expert presenters will contribute to regulatory policy panels at the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Summer Policy Summit, taking place from July 14 through 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla. American Water will have a leading presence at the conference, contributing to NARUC’s Committee on Water forums.

M. Susan Hardwick - President and Chief Executive Officer, is taking part in a panel during the opening General Session titled The Tightrope: Utility CEO's Balancing Act to share American Water's efforts to make needed investments to help ensure reliable and resilient water and wastewater services as it continues to focus on affordability and customer satisfaction.

Christine Keck - Vice President, National Government and Regulatory Affairs, is participating in a discussion on Hot Topics in the Water Sector. Keck will contribute to a panel highlighting key pieces of Federal legislation impacting the water industry.

David Bowler - Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will contribute to a panel titled Closing the Funding Gap: Strategies for Today and Tomorrow. Bowler and other expert financial panelists will discuss capital investment in utilities and how states can help ensure their utilities have access to the capital markets and tools to make needed infrastructure investments.

Denise Venuti Free - Senior Director, Communications & External Affairs, New Jersey American Water, will provide expertise on a panel titled Should We Trust the Tap? Addressing the Crisis of Confidence in Drinking Water Services. Venuti Free will discuss the successful “Trust the Tap” campaign in Camden, New Jersey and Lead Service Line Replacement customer communication program in New Jersey.

The NARUC Summer Policy Summit is an annual gathering of state utility regulators, industry representatives, consumer advocates and others to advance leading themes and opportunities for collaboration across regulatory policy. For more information and the full agenda, visit https://www.naruc.org/summer-summit-2024/agenda/.

