American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that four representatives will join regulators, consumer advocates and other water professionals at the National Association of Water Companies (“NAWC”) 2023 Water Summit, taking place from September 11-13, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. American Water will have a leading presence at the conference, participating in several panels.

Nick Santillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, will contribute to the cybersecurity discussion through his panel, Uncharted Waters. Santillo, along with other expert cybersecurity panelists, will examine living in a hyperconnected world where normal day-to-day operations depend on a digital connection and protecting the technology used to keep our water safe.

Cheryl Norton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is moderating a panel discussion titled Yoga Time. This panel will focus on resiliency and how to quickly adapt to maintain safe, reliable water service and business continuity in a constant state of change.

Lynda DiMenna, Vice President and Chief Environmental & Safety Officer, is taking part in a panel titled You are What You…Drink to share more about American Water’s ongoing efforts on emerging compounds.

Mike Doran, Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel called Pulling Back the Curtain. Doran, along with other NAWC member companies and state utility regulators, will discuss emerging issues and enduring themes across the water sector.

The NAWC 2023 Water Summit is an annual gathering of industry executives, policy experts, consumer advocates and regulators to discuss current and emerging issues facing the industry. For more information and the full agenda, visit https://www.nawcwatersummit.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

