04:53pCalifornia American Water Acquires Warring Water Service, Inc.
BU
09/15American Water Charitable Foundation and American Water Military Services Group Partner with K9s For Warriors to Help Improve Veterans' Lives One Dog at a Time
BU
09/14Local Business, Community Leaders, Environmental Groups, and Others Respond to Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project Application Completion
BU
California American Water Acquires Warring Water Service, Inc.

09/16/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
Company welcomes new customers with industry-leading service

California American Water today announced the acquisition of Warring Water Services, Inc., a privately owned water utility in Piru, California for $4.6 million. Approximately 634 homes and businesses served by Warring Water Services will now be served by California American Water’s Ventura County District. The California Public Utilities Commission recently approved the sale and the transaction was completed today. The Warring Water Service system is near California American Water’s Ventura County operations center located in Newbury Park.

“Our team is excited to serve the Piru community and further expand our footprint in Ventura County,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable service to our customers and we look forward to playing a vital role in the lives of our new customers. We welcome the residents of Piru and providing them with the same great level of service that all our existing customers already enjoy.”

The acquisition will bring many benefits to the former Warring Water customers including immediate access to California American Water’s 24-hour customer service line that customers can call to inquire about water service, billing report water system emergencies, and learn about services such as MyWater, conservation programs, paperless billing, multi-lingual information and more. MyWater is the company’s online customer service portal, where customers can review their account, pay bills, and read important service announcements in different languages.

“It has been our pleasure to serve our customers over the past several decades and be part of the community of Piru,” said Glen Pace, President Warring Water Company, Inc. “We have strived to add a valuable service to the community during the time we have operated the water system. I am pleased to welcome California American Water to Piru.”

Warring Water Service customers will receive welcome packets and customer information by mail, that will include new contact information and explain how to enroll in payment options as well as other customer service programs and benefits.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
