  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
149.61 USD   +1.46%
02/17California American Water Activates Major Infrastructure Improvement Project
BU
02/17UBS Adjusts American Water Works' Price Target to $154 From $164, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/17West Virginia American Water Continues to Monitor Water Quality; No Drinking Water Advisories in Effect
AQ
California American Water Activates Major Infrastructure Improvement Project

02/17/2023 | 07:31pm EST
Customer announcement of successful reversal of system – no water discoloration

On the evening of February 13th, California American Water activated two new pump stations as part of our efforts to reduce reliance on the Carmel River. The new Forest Lake pump station located in Pebble Beach and the San Carlos Pump Station in Carmel Valley will allow water sourced in Seaside to be pumped to Carmel Valley, reducing reliance on the Carmel River and protecting the entire Carmel River ecosystem.

This transformative improvement of our water infrastructure reverses flow direction from how water has flowed in our system for over a century. Historically water was pumped from Carmel Valley to Pebble Beach, however this system reversal draws water from the Seaside Basin to reduce reliance on the Carmel River.

“This week’s successful start-up of the two new pump stations is the result of 5 years of engineering work with over $6 million dollars of investment,” said Chris Cook, Director of Operations for California American Water. “With this new infrastructure, our operations have now reversed the flow of water in our pipes to support the new sources of water for our communities and protect the Carmel River.”

Out of an abundance of caution, customers in Carmel, Carmel Valley and Pebble Beach were sent notices alerting that the reversal of flow may cause some discoloration of water in customers’ homes resulting from sediment or particles becoming loosened in older pipes in the distribution system.

The flow reversal process was successful and water quality was not affected. Water service was not interrupted during this time and the water continues to be safe to drink.

California American Water continues to provide safe, reliable water to our customers while also acting as responsible stewards of existing precious water resources and new sources of water.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 132 M - -
Net income 2023 895 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,3x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 27 208 M 27 208 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,53x
EV / Sales 2024 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 149,61 $
Average target price 157,73 $
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-1.84%26 817
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.51%7 021
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.50%2 521
SJW GROUP-4.30%2 310
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED8.53%1 456
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.3.14%1 170