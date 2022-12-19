Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47 2022-12-19 pm EST
152.44 USD   +0.02%
01:43pCalifornia American Water Advises Customers of Emergency Drought Declaration
BU
08:41aJason Case Named Manager of Operations for Kentucky American Water's Northern Division
AQ
08:41aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water Announce $25K Grant to York City Parks Conservancy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Advises Customers of Emergency Drought Declaration

12/19/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While strides have been made to reduce water usage the Company wants to help customers save even more water

California American Water is advising customers in its Southern California District of The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s declaration of a regional drought emergency, which calls on all water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies. Customers in Southern California, and throughout the state, are encouraged to continue using water responsibly and make water conservation an important part of their every day.

California American Water customers in Southern California did a great job this year, reducing water use when compared to November of 2020. The company’s Ventura County and Los Angeles County customers used about 32 percent less and 22 percent less water in November than during the same period in 2020, respectively. And its San Diego County customers, who are among the lowest water users in the region, also reported savings in November.

“I want to acknowledge the great work and thank our customers who responded and reduced their water use,” said Director of Operations Jessica Taylor. “I would also like to remind all our customers to continue to adopt good water habits, as MWD has signaled that imported water supplies are likely to be limited in 2023 which would potentially require water utilities and customers to reduce their water use.”

While strides have been made to reduce water usage by more than 20 percent, California American Water wants to help customers achieve further water savings. In the Southern California region, many people don’t realize that outdoor water use accounts for 60 percent or more of water use for the average home. California American Water offers several programs and rebates to help customers reduce water use including:

  • Waterwise surveys that can help all customers learn about their water usage, identify leaks, adjust irrigation controls, and get expert advice on water wise landscaping. A conservation specialist will come to your property, free of charge, to make suggestions about how you can save water
  • Rebates for turf removal, smart irrigation timers, rotating sprinkler heads
  • Free water smart devices like garden hose shut off nozzles, shower timers, water efficient showerheads and moisture meters, which are available at all California American Water offices

Customers are encouraged to visit California American Water’s website, www.californiaamwater.com, to learn more about these and other conservation programs and services.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:43pCalifornia American Water Advises Customers of Emergency Drought Declaration
BU
08:41aJason Case Named Manager of Operations for Kentucky American Water's Northern Division
AQ
08:41aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water Announce $25K Gran..
AQ
12/14American Water Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List
BU
12/13California American Water Supports Pure Water Monterey Expansion
BU
12/09American Water President and CEO Recognized as a 2022 Most Admired CEO at Philadelphia ..
BU
12/09Indiana American Water Completes $18 Million Infrastructure Development Zone Water Proj..
AQ
12/08American Water Works Company, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
12/08Settlement Approved in Pennsylvania American Water Rate Request
BU
12/08Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce $25,000 in ST..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 776 M - -
Net income 2022 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 27 711 M 27 711 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 152,40 $
Average target price 156,63 $
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.31%27 711
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.66%6 853
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-30.69%2 710
SJW GROUP4.78%2 325
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-39.36%1 422
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-25.17%1 098