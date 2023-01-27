Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
157.02 USD   +0.52%
03:44pAmerican Water's Unmanned Aerial System Program Enters into Partnership with The New Jersey Innovation Institute
BU
08:00aAmerican Water Participates in White House Event Focused on Reducing Lead Exposure
BU
01/25American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Elizabeth Boro...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Applies for Water Resources Sustainability Plan

01/27/2023 | 06:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Decoupling tool will support conservation and infrastructure renewal

California American Water has supplemented its application to set new rates in each of its service areas for 2024 through 2026, which was originally filed in July 2022 with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The amended filing includes a proposal to strengthen customer protections through the use of a regulatory tool known as decoupling. Recent legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Newsom last year supports the use of ratemaking strategies like the Water Resources Sustainability Plan to promote conservation and infrastructure renewal while protecting ratepayers.

“Our request is good for customers and the environment,” said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. “It supports rewarding customers for conserving water while making investments to renew and improve our drinking water infrastructure. We will continue to provide customers with excellent value for their service and maintain our systems to supply high-quality water service.”

The filing has also been updated with more timely customer demand estimates and to reflect present rates approved by the CPUC effective January 1st, 2023. Under the amended filing, new rates would be effective January 1, 2024, pending approval by the CPUC. This spring, the CPUC is expected to hold public hearings virtually and in-person for customers around the state. Updated information about the Water Resources Sustainability Plan will be included in the notices customers receive prior to the hearings.

The application itself includes infrastructure renewals, wildfire mitigation, climate resiliency efforts and strengthening affordability programs in addition to the new Water Resources Sustainability Plan. One particular focus of the request is to improve the climate change resiliency of our systems. These measures include fire assessment analysis at company facilities around the state as well as active mitigation measures undertaken in some high-risk zones. The activities also include the bolstering of back-up generator power for use during emergencies like wildfires or Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
03:44pAmerican Water's Unmanned Aerial System Program Enters into Partnership with The New Je..
BU
08:00aAmerican Water Participates in White House Event Focused on Reducing Lead Exposure
BU
01/25American Water Works : Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Elizabeth B..
PU
01/25American Water's Unmanned Aerial System Program Earns FAA High-Altitude Authorization
AQ
01/24American Water Unit to Buy Pennsylvania Borough Wastewater System for $28 Million
MT
01/24Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Elizabeth Borough Municipal Aut..
BU
01/24American Water's Unmanned Aerial System Program Receives FAA High-Altitude Authorizatio..
MT
01/24American Water's Unmanned Aerial System Program Earns FAA High-Altitude Authorization
BU
01/23Pennsylvania American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
BU
01/23California American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuatio..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 790 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 28 551 M 28 551 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 157,02 $
Average target price 159,55 $
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.48%28 402
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED8.76%7 257
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED5.50%2 708
SJW GROUP-3.70%2 351
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED6.82%1 437
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.2.62%1 172