    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
California American Water Asks Garrapata Area Customers to Reduce Water Use

01/22/2022 | 06:08pm EST
California American Water is requesting that customers in the Garrapata service area reduce water use to support firefighting efforts. The Palo Colorado fire is an active fire that began on January 21, 2022 in Big Sur, south of the company’s Garrapata service area.

The company asks Garrapata customers to limit water consumption to essential indoor use and turn off all outside irrigation systems. Affected customers have been notified by phone, text or email and are requested to limit use until further notice.

“California American Water urges customers in Garrapata to support firefighting efforts by limiting indoor water use and eliminating all outdoor water use at this time,” said California American Water External Affairs Director Evan Jacobs. “We want to keep water available in the system for emergency responders.”

California American Water provides water service to the community of Garrapata, which is south of Carmel-by-the-sea.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 880,000 people.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 001 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 29 298 M 29 298 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 161,39 $
Average target price 173,56 $
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter J. Lynch President & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-14.55%29 298
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.15%8 749
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.21%4 649
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.33%3 957
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-7.75%2 730
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-12.08%2 061