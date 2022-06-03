Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
155.15 USD   +0.06%
05:37pCalifornia American Water Asks Sonoma County Customers to Reduce Water Use During Water Treatment Plant Maintenance From June 7 Through June 9
BU
05/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water, City of York Complete Historic Wastewater System Deal - Form 8-K
PU
05/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California American Water Asks Sonoma County Customers to Reduce Water Use During Water Treatment Plant Maintenance From June 7 Through June 9

06/03/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

California American Water’s Larkfield Water Treatment Plant will be undergoing maintenance from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9, 2022. During the planned maintenance, supply will be impacted, however Larkfield, Mark West, Wikiup, and Fulton customers will continue to receive high-quality water, without interruptions to service, thanks to California American Water’s partnership with Sonoma Water.

During the maintenance period, customers can help reduce demand on the Sonoma Water Aqueduct interconnection by taking additional conservation measures like further reducing outdoor watering, waiting to fill pools, and conserving indoor use of water. Dependent upon the project progress additional request for conservation may occur in the next week. Should that need arise additional communication will be provided.

“We are grateful to our customers for conserving water during this drought season and we appreciate those who can make additional cutbacks on water use during the three-day maintenance period from June 7 to June 9,” said Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water’s Northern Division. “Our improvements at the Larkfield Water Treatment Plant will include replacing essential filter components, representing an investment of more than $200k in the Larkfield community.”

Proactive capital investments, like the Larkfield Water Treatment Plant filter replacements, are part of California American Water’s asset renewal and upgrade strategy to drive modernization, improve efficiency, and increase reliability and resiliency.

Customers with questions about the call for conservation or treatment plant maintenance should contact 707-542-8329.

About California American Water
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:37pCalifornia American Water Asks Sonoma County Customers to Reduce Water Use During Water..
BU
05/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water, City of York Complete Historic Wastewa..
PU
05/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/27AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water, City of York Complete Historic Wastewa..
PU
05/27CORRECTING and REPLACING Pennsylvania American Water, City of York Complete Historic Wa..
BU
05/26AWWA 2022 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of California, Berkeley Do..
BU
05/25AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
05/25American Water Works' Illinois American Water to Upgrade Lincoln Water Mains
MT
05/25Illinois American Water Investing over $1 Million to Upgrade the Lincoln Water Mains
BU
05/25California American Water Asks Customers to Limit Outdoor Watering to One-day-per-week ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 787 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 28 183 M 28 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 155,06 $
Average target price 161,86 $
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-17.90%28 183
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.71%8 200
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.45%4 137
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-14.52%3 346
SJW GROUP-14.55%1 891
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-29.87%1 631