California American Water is committed to providing customers with high-quality, reliable service. The company’s ongoing infrastructure investments improve reliability to help keep water service flowing for customers.

California American Water recently invested in improving its pumps, piping and electrical equipment in the White Stallion Community in unincorporated Ventura County and within Wildwood Park in the City of Thousand Oaks.

“The White Stallion and Wildwood projects are part of California American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to renew water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life,” said Jessica Taylor, Director of Operations, Southern Division, California American Water. “The completion of these projects improves the reliability of our pump stations and protects our system against weather elements – both of which are especially crucial for providing fire protection.”

The White Stallion Booster Pump Station project, a $2.3 million investment, included the replacement of the existing pump station with a MuniQuip pump skid, a new canopy to protect the pumps from weather elements, a new emergency generator to provide backup power for fire protection, improved communication and alarm system to better assist in resolving errors, upgraded electrical service to meet current fire flow protection requirements, and installed a chlorine analyzer to better manage water quality.

The Wildwood Booster Pump project, a $1.8 million investment, added an above-grade building to protect the new equipment, installed an emergency generator to provide backup power for fire protection, improved the communication and alarm system to better assist in resolving errors, improved site security with a new fence, and replaced cracked pavement with a new driveway and sidewalk.

Both booster upgrade projects reflect an important investment in public health and safety, as well as the economic health of the communities California American Water serves.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people across 14 regulated jurisdictions and 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106077279/en/