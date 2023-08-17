California American Water has contributed $10,500 to the Mark West Area Community Fund (MWACF), a non-profit looking to bring a new community park to a portion of Sonoma County that was devastated by the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

MWACF is currently fundraising to purchase a one-acre empty lot in the heart of the Mark West Area, located at 4614 Old Redwood Highway. The site was once home to the Mark West Community Preschool, which burned down in the Tubbs Fire. If MWACF’s efforts are successful, the land will once again welcome the laughter of children and gathering of family, friends, and neighbors as the new Mark West Area Community Park. The nonprofit has a fundraising deadline of October 2023 to purchase the land for the park.

“We are very grateful to have California American Water’s support in our efforts to build our community’s first gathering plaza,” said Brad Sherwood, President of the Mark West Area Community Fund. “We hope this space will include elements like a community garden, pavilion, picnic tables, playground, and open space with native plants and trees to serve a diverse population with children, youth, and senior activities.”

On October 9, 2017, the raging Tubbs Fire destroyed homes and businesses throughout the Mark West Area. While much of the community has been rebuilt, MWACF leaders believe the new Mark West Area Community Park can serve as a catalyst for the continuing rebirth of the community.

“Our team knows firsthand the devastation that was caused by the Tubbs Fire,” said Nichole Baxter, External Affairs Manager for California American Water’s Northern Division. “We’re proud to partner and support the Mark West Area Community Fund and bring a family gathering space back to this awesome neighborhood that has worked so hard to rebuild.”

