Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
152.42 USD   -1.52%
12/30West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge
BU
12/30American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution Sy...
PU
12/30Illinois American Water - Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Files an Application for Rehearing with the CPUC

12/31/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Speedy Rehearing requested to Pure Water Monterey Expansion

On Friday, December 30, California American Water filed with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) its application for rehearing of the recent decision regarding the Pure Water Monterey Expansion agreement. California American Water is requesting recovery of infrastructure costs needed to extract, distribute, and deliver water from the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey project. California American Water supports the project as a critical component of the future water supply portfolio for its Monterey Peninsula customers and urges the CPUC to approve the funds for the infrastructure needed for the project.

“California American Water has built new infrastructure and advanced funding to our partner agency because we support the expansion of the Pure Water Monterey project. This project is needed to reduce pumping from the Carmel River, and this infrastructure is needed for the project,” said Kevin Tilden, president of California American Water. “We encourage the CPUC to grant a rapid rehearing to address the problems and allow us to move forward with the water purchase agreement.”

In its recent decision (D 22-12-001) on the project expansion, the Commission erroneously delayed recovery of infrastructure investments made by the company to support the project expansion, changed capital structures for project development and contradicts CPUC precedent and practice. The decision as written has substantial negative impacts to the company, its customers and the region. California American Water has requested a swift review of the decision to correct the errors and allow the company to move forward with the project agreement.

In November 2021, California American Water, Monterey One Water and the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District all signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to proceed with a purchase agreement for water provided by Monterey One Water Expansion if the CPUC approved recovery of infrastructure costs advanced by California American Water. The company remains committed to the terms of the MOU.

Other parties to the proceeding may also file with the CPUC applications for rehearing by January 4, 2023, or responses to the rehearing request by January 19, 2023.

Together, the recently approved desalination plant and the Pure Water Monterey Expansion will allow the community to replace water it is currently using from the Carmel River and comply with the direction from the State Water Resources Control Board to do so.

About California American Water:

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
12/30West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement ..
BU
12/30American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Receives Approval of 2023 Distribution..
PU
12/30Illinois American Water - Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
AQ
12/29American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
PU
12/29American Water (nyse : AWK) PDF Boil Advisory Issued for Indiana American Water Customers ..
AQ
12/28Kentucky American Water Shares Cold Weather Tips
AQ
12/28Illinois American Water Issues Water Service Alert to Village of Glasford
AQ
12/28MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 20..
MS
12/23Kentucky American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities for Lexington and Surroundin..
AQ
12/23American Water Works' Illinois Unit Acquires Rosiclare City Water Distribution System f..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 768 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 088 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 27 714 M 27 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 152,42 $
Average target price 156,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.29%27 714
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.37%6 699
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-33.99%2 577
SJW GROUP10.92%2 462
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-42.31%1 350
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-22.83%1 126