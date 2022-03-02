Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
California American Water Files for Public Utilities Commission Approval of Bass Lake Water Company Acquisition

03/02/2022
California American Water applied to the California Public Utilities Commission to purchase the Bass Lake Water Company, located in Madera County.

“We are excited to meet Bass Lake residents and introduce them to California American Water,” said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. “We bring a robust conservation program, an assistance program for low-income customers, web self-service, as well as many other benefits to ensure the continued provision of high-quality water service to the Bass Lake community.”

California American Water entered into an agreement in 2019 to acquire Bass Lake Water Company’s potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 1,000 customer connections in the Bass Lake community, located approximately nine miles from California American Water’s existing operations in Oakhurst, California.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people in California. More information can be found at www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 908 M - -
Net income 2022 813 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 27 444 M 27 444 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,96x
EV / Sales 2023 9,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 151,02 $
Average target price 163,93 $
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-20.04%27 444
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED4.74%8 681
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.06%4 646
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED2.64%4 032
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-8.54%2 770
SJW GROUP-10.90%1 938