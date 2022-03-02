California American Water Files for Public Utilities Commission Approval of Bass Lake Water Company Acquisition

California American Water applied to the California Public Utilities Commission to purchase the Bass Lake Water Company, located in Madera County.

“We are excited to meet Bass Lake residents and introduce them to California American Water,” said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. “We bring a robust conservation program, an assistance program for low-income customers, web self-service, as well as many other benefits to ensure the continued provision of high-quality water service to the Bass Lake community.”

California American Water entered into an agreement in 2019 to acquire Bass Lake Water Company’s potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 1,000 customer connections in the Bass Lake community, located approximately nine miles from California American Water’s existing operations in Oakhurst, California.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people in California. More information can be found at www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

