California American Water has completed its 2022 Consumer Confidence Report which represents yet another successful year of delivering safe, reliable water to the Monterey Peninsula. The standard measure for a water company is compliance with the federal and state maximum contaminant level (MCL) requirements, and California American Water continues to consistently perform beyond industry standards.

This remarkable record can only be achieved by a company with a strong commitment to not only meeting its compliance obligations, but by setting a baseline above industry standards with a nationwide network of water professionals and testing facilities.

As the Peninsula’s retail water provider, supplying water to approximately 100,000 residents, California American Water takes great pride in our ability to provide reliable water quantity and quality. Last year in the Monterey System, Cal Am conducted over 11,000 tests on more than 2,500 water samples, including testing for polyfluoroalkl substances (PFAS).

“Achieving our water quality record of success is not accomplished by just taking samples at the tap.” said Dr. Jack Wang, Central California Director of Water Quality Environmental Compliance. “It requires a comprehensive water quality management program that includes source water quality monitoring and protection, water treatment optimization and water quality management in the distribution system until the finished product reaches our customers.”

American Water is an expert at water quality testing, compliance and treatment and works directly with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) so that drinking water standards and regulations are held to the highest standards. These standards include access to a nationwide network of scientists to innovate new testing methods and set industry standards for detecting potentially new contaminants even before regulations are in place.

“In additional to the expert work of American Water’s water quality and operations teams, we are constantly investing in the infrastructure to ensure the continued delivery of clean safe drinking water to our customers.” Said Chris Cook, Director of Operations.

