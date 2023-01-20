Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
151.54 USD   +0.90%
01/20California American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuations
BU
01/20California American Water Partners with Wayfinder Family Services To Install Water Bottle Filling Stations on its Main Campus
BU
01/20S&P 500 Posts 0.7% Weekly Drop as Q4 Reports Add to Recession Fears; Industrials Lead Decline, Communication Services Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuations

01/20/2023 | 08:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disaster Protections Enacted for Areas that Received Evacuation Orders

Several local communities were impacted by mandatory and recommended evacuations during the recent storms and flooding that occurred. California American Water maintained normal water service to customers during this time however, some customers were evacuated and may continue to be displaced for an extended period of time. Customers who are struggling with property damage or displacement are encouraged to participate in our customer protection program.

These protections are currently in effect and are designed to take stress off families recovering from the impacts of the flood events and disruptions to their lives.

“Communities we serve in Monterey County are recovering from the significant rain and flooding over the last couple of weeks,” said California American Water Central Division Director of Operations Chris Cook. “These state-approved measures will help our customers recover and give them one less thing to worry about as they return back to their homes.”

Some of these disaster relief measures include:

  • Working cooperatively with customers to resolve unpaid bills by making payment arrangements for up to one year
  • Suspending disconnections for non-payment
  • Waiving fees for late payment
  • Offering bill adjustments for extraordinary water use resulting from flood damage

Customers are encouraged to contact California American Water at 888 237-1333, Business Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. M-F

About California American Water:

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01/20California American Water Offers Aid to Customers Affected by Monterey County Evacuatio..
BU
01/20California American Water Partners with Wayfinder Family Services To Install Water Bott..
BU
01/20S&P 500 Posts 0.7% Weekly Drop as Q4 Reports Add to Recession Fears; Industrials Lead D..
MT
01/20American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.9 Million in Little Falls, New..
PU
01/20Tennessee American Water Accepting Applications for the 2023 Environmental Grant Progra..
AQ
01/20Indiana American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
AQ
01/18American Water Works : Virginia American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Town of Cape Ch..
PU
01/18American Water Accepting Applications for the 2023 Environmental Grant Program
BU
01/18Illinois American Water Opens Annual Environmental Grant Program
BU
01/17American Water Works' Unit to Buy Water, Wastewater Assets of Cape Charles Town
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 778 M - -
Net income 2022 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 27 554 M 27 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 151,54 $
Average target price 158,36 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-0.58%27 554
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED11.26%7 423
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED4.00%2 669
SJW GROUP-5.69%2 322
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED4.65%1 407
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.4.71%1 198