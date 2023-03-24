Advanced search
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-24 pm EDT
141.84 USD   +3.74%
03/24California American Water Offers Monterey County Customers Additional Help after Evacuations and Winter Storm Damage
BU
03/24American Water Works Unit Agrees to Assume Towamencin Acquisition Agreement
MT
03/24American Water Works Company, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Offers Monterey County Customers Additional Help after Evacuations and Winter Storm Damage

03/24/2023 | 08:27pm EDT
Disaster Protections Enacted for Customers Impacted by Storms

California American Water is re-activating its customer protection program for residents in its Monterey service area. Several local communities were impacted by mandatory and recommended evacuations during the series of storms and flooding impacts that occurred. California American Water maintained normal water service to customers during this time however, some customers were evacuated or without power and may continue to be impacted for an extended period of time. Customers who are struggling with property damage or displacement are encouraged to participate in our customer protection program.

These protections are currently in effect and are designed to take stress off families recovering from the impacts of the flood events and disruptions to their lives.

“The recent once in a generation series of storms have had serious impacts on our communities,” said local California American Water Director of Operations Chris Cook. “Assisting our customers impacted by flooding, power outages, downed trees and evacuations will help relieve stress and displacement caused by winter storms.”

Some of these disaster relief measures include:

  • Working cooperatively with customers to resolve unpaid bills by making payment arrangements for up to one year
  • Suspending disconnections for non-payment
  • Waiving fees for late payment
  • Offering bill adjustments for extraordinary water use resulting from flood damage

Customers are encouraged to contact California American Water at 888 237-1333 or they can visit our office at 511 Forest Lodge Road in Pacific Grove weekdays from 8am to 4pm.

About California American Water:
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
