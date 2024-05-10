Recipients include five nonprofit organizations across California, totaling $170,775

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced that five organizations received Water and Environment grants, supporting communities served by California American Water.

“At California American Water, we are committed to serving the communities we live in by supporting initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the environment and the lives of neighbors and customers,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We applaud the American Water Charitable Foundation for awarding these grants to such deserving organizations serving our service areas.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a list of grantees throughout California.

In Sacramento County, Color The Block's Teen Harvest Heroes youth garden club will use funding to cultivate environmental stewardship, water conservation, and leadership.

The American River Parkway Foundation in Carmichael will use its grant to bring students from Title 1 schools to the Parkway for its River Bend Outdoor Environmental Education Program.

The Yosemite-Sequoia Resource Conservation and Development Council in Madera County will use its grant for the Oakhurst River Parkway Trail Restoration Project. This project will restore 3.5 miles of trail, rejuvenating a Sierra Nevada gem.

Sonoma County's Mark West Area Community Fund will use grant funds to help with an enormous community effort to build the Mark West Area Community Park at a location hit by the 2017 Tubbs fire.

The Museum Foundation of Pacific Grove Inc., will use its grant to support the Watershed Guardians Program, a student science program designed to research and protect local watersheds in Pacific Grove.

Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation adds, “The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across California. Funding for Water and Environment grants is allocated towards projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation.”

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com and follow California American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf

