  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-11-18 am EST
145.55 USD   +1.89%
07:47aIowa American Water reminds customers to protect their plumbing and water meter from the cold - 2022
AQ
07:47aAmerican Water Recognized by Military Friendly and Military Times for Industry Leading Support of Veterans
AQ
11/17American Water Recognized by Military Friendly® and Military Times for Industry Leading Support of Veterans
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

California American Water Proudly Recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Workforce Readiness Grantees

11/18/2022 | 10:46am EST
Recipients include Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento and the North State Building Industry Foundation (NSBIF)

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced that two organizations were awarded a 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by California American Water.

“California American Water is extremely pleased to see support for workforce development in the Sacramento region through American Water Charitable Foundation’s Workforce Readiness Grant,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We know that supporting the next generation through on-the-job training provided by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento and the North State Building Industry Foundation is a key part of improving the diverse communities we serve.”

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento will use the grant funding to continue its job training partnership with the Cosumnes River College Technology Management Program to provide students with over 2,000 hours of hands-on construction experience on jobsites with instructors and superintendents. Historically, 95 percent of students who graduate the program go on to find jobs in the construction field or are accepted into programs to further their education.

NSBIF will use its grant funds to enroll additional youth into its work readiness program for 18 to 24-year-olds. The program focuses on enrolling foster youth, those who are economically disadvantaged, ex-offenders, and those who live in zip codes that have the highest unemployment insurance claims in Sacramento County. NSBIF focuses on exposing youth to careers in construction, utilities, and energy, all of which are high-growth industries that provide livable wages.

About American Water Charitable Foundation
The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 776 M - -
Net income 2022 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 25 974 M 25 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,99x
EV / Sales 2023 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
