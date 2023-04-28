Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
148.25 USD   -0.14%
04/28California American Water Rejects Unauthorized Purchase Offer
BU
04/27Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on American Water Works to $156 From $154, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
04/27Transcript : American Water Works Company, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water Rejects Unauthorized Purchase Offer

04/28/2023 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monterey Peninsula Water Management District Lacks Authority to Purchase or Operate the Water System

California American Water issued its response to Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s (MPWMD) offer to purchase California American Water’s water system serving the Monterey Peninsula. The company has declined the purchase offer, confirming that its water system is not for sale and pointing out that MPWMD does not have the legal authority to purchase or operate the potable water system serving the area. California American Water reiterated its commitment to working cooperatively with MPWMD and other community partners to bring approved new sources of water supply online to protect the Carmel River.

“California American Water has provided high-quality and reliable water service to its customers on the Monterey Peninsula for many decades and plans to continue serving its customers and working to address the real issues of water supply and environmental protection facing the Monterey Peninsula,” said Evan Jacobs, Director of External Affairs for California American Water. “MPWMD should stop wasting taxpayer money and reconsider its reckless and infeasible attempt to purchase our water system.”

In 2018, after previous failed attempts to secure voter authorization to pursue a takeover of California American Water’s Monterey Peninsula system, the Measure J ballot measure authorized MPWMD to explore the feasibility of the purchase and operation of California American Water’s Monterey Peninsula water system. In 2021, after more than a year of careful consideration and public hearings, the Monterey Local Area Formation Commission (Monterey LAFCo) rejected MPWMD’s application to become a retail water utility. This authorization is a necessary prerequisite to any attempt to purchase and operate the water system that serves the Monterey Peninsula. Monterey LAFCo cited several reasons for the rejection, including the financial risk to MPWMD’s and its taxpayers, as well as the impact of severing the Monterey Peninsula water system from California American Water’s other operations in Monterey County. MPWMD subsequently sued Monterey LAFCo for its decision; that lawsuit is pending in the courts.

“MPWMD has spent over $3 million dollars pursuing its effort so far and is putting tens of millions more at risk by proceeding without the needed legal authority,” added Jacobs. “It’s time to recognize that they have fulfilled the voter mandate to explore the feasibility of purchasing the water system and return to their core mission of promoting conservation and protecting the Carmel River.”

If MPWMD moves forward with an eminent domain action to condemn the water system, we expect that it will be subject to dismissal by the court. A failed attempt will result in MPWMD bearing responsibility for its own attorney’s fees as well as those of California American Water.

About California American Water:

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 700,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
04/28California American Water Rejects Unauthorized Purchase Offer
BU
04/27Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on American Water Works to $156 From $154, Maintains E..
MT
04/27Transcript : American Water Works Company, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 2..
CI
04/26American Water Works : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04/26American Water Works : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26American Water Works Q1 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Reaffirms Guidance
MT
04/26Earnings Flash (AWK) AMERICAN WATER Reports Q1 Revenue $938M, vs. Street Est of $903.8M
MT
04/26American Water Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results; Affirms 2023 Guidance and Lon..
BU
04/26American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/26AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 135 M - -
Net income 2023 907 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 28 856 M 28 856 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,96x
EV / Sales 2024 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 148,25 $
Average target price 157,82 $
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-2.60%28 856
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.13%6 246
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-0.50%2 547
SJW GROUP-5.17%2 342
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-2.64%1 306
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS7.97%1 290
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer