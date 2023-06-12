Advanced search
California American Water Relaxes Water Use Requirements for its Ventura District Customers

06/12/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
California American Water is moving back to a three-days-per-week watering schedule for outdoor landscaping, after winter storms helped ease state water shortage conditions. This action comes after Governor Newsom and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California lifted emergency water restrictions for the area recently; those restrictions had been in effect since June 1, 2022.

“California American Water joins the Governor, regional water suppliers and other local agencies in recognizing its Ventura Districts customers for their efforts during the recent drought and helping meet the Governor’s emergency water restrictions goals” said Jessica Taylor, Southern California Director of Operations. “Although conditions in the state have improved, it’s essential all water users continue to be mindful of water usage.”

As of June 1, 2023, California American Water is encouraging all Ventura District customers to follow the below recommended watering schedule.

  • Three-Days-a-Week
  • Odd Address (Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9): Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday
  • Even Address (Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0): Monday, Thursday, and Saturday
  • No watering on Wednesday
  • To avoid evaporation, we recommend customers water outdoors before 9:00 a.m. or after sunset.
  • Watering should be limited to a total of 10-minutes per station per allowed days.
  • Hand watering with a garden hose/nozzle and low-flow irrigation systems (Including drip irrigation and micro spray) that emit less than two gallons per hour are exempt from days of week and time limitations.

Ventura District are also reminded to be mindful of avoiding water waste by:

  • Eliminating runoff from sprinklers
  • Use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses while washing cars
  • All leaks must be fixed within 72-hours
  • Do not irrigate or water outdoors for 48-hours after rain
  • Do not use potable water for non-recirculating fountains, ponds, and water features
  • Do not use potable water to wash driveways and other hardscapes

California American Water will implement a district wide communications plan to educate all customers to take common-sense steps to continue to reduce water use in their homes and businesses.

To learn more about the emergency conservation measures, free conservation programs and services or customers can visit www.californiaamwater.com. Customers can also call their local Conservation Hotline at (805) 454-0909 to sign up for a free Water Smart Home Survey or receive more information about conservation services, devices, and rebates.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2023
