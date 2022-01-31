Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  
California American Water Seeks Bill Relief for Customers Financially affected by COVID Pandemic

01/31/2022 | 01:48pm EST
California American Water has filed an application with the State Water Resources Control Board to help provide financial support to customers who were unable to pay their water bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding will enable the utility to forgive past-due balances incurred by its customers between March 2020 and June 2021.

California American Water requested $6.8 million in relief for customers across its California service areas. The company anticipates receiving final approval by the State Water Resources Control Board around the first of the year. Customers do not have to apply for debt forgiveness. If approved, California American Water will apply any credits to affected customers’ accounts within 60 days after receiving funding from the state, which is expected to arrive by February 2022.

“As we continue to see the effects from the ongoing pandemic, we understand that our customers may still be struggling financially,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We hope this debt relief will ease some of the burden our customers face as a result of the COVID emergency.”

This relief is another step California American Water has taken to provide financial aid to its customers. Customers with remaining balances pre-dated to the pandemic or have accrued after June 15, 2021, can utilize interest and penalty-free payment plans or extensions, preventing them from experiencing disruptions in service after the moratorium on disconnections for non-payment expires. Eligible customers can also enroll in California American Water’s Assistance Program, which provides qualifying customers a discount on their monthly service charge.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
