Illinois American Water Expands Service in City of Rosiclare through Water Distribution System Acquisition
BU
Iowa American Water reminds customers to protect their plumbing and water meter from the cold - 2022
AQ
Missouri American Water Reminds Customers to Prepare Homes for Below Freezing Temperatures
AQ
California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase West San Martin Water Works

12/22/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Acquisition would add 309 additional customers in Santa Clara County.

California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire West San Martin Water Works potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 309 customer connections in the San Martin community in Santa Clara County.

West San Martin is located approximately 49 miles from California American Water’s Monterey Peninsula operations center in Pacific Grove, California. California American Water serves approximately 40,000 customer connections in the Monterey County communities of Pacific Grove, Monterey, Seaside, Del Rey Oaks, Sand City, Carmel, Pebble Beach and other unincorporated areas of the County.

“When we made the decision to sell we wanted to ensure the operations were handed over to an outfit that could provide the same great level of service our customers have come to expect,” said Brian Ukestad, President of West San Martin Water Works. “We are confident that we have found that company in California American Water.”

“We are looking forward to being West San Martin’s new water provider,” said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. “Our talented team will support customers with robust conservation programs, a 24-hour emergency call center, ratepayer assistance programs as well as many other benefits in the coming years.”

About California American Water:

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
