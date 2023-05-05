Advanced search
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
02:24:23 2023-05-05 pm EDT
147.89 USD   +0.04%
California American Water Signs Equal Pay Pledge

05/05/2023 | 02:13pm EDT
California American Water has affirmed its commitment to be an employer of choice by signing California’s Equal Pay Pledge, a partnership between the Office of the First Partner, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency to minimize the gender-related pay gap.

“I am proud to sign the Equal Pay Pledge, affirming the critical importance of pay equity,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “California American Water regularly reviews pay equity, to ensure that our pay decisions are based on the talents and skills of our employees, and do not reflect factors such as gender, race, or ethnicity. We strive to reflect the communities we serve, and it is our goal to create more opportunities for women in the water industry.”

By signing the pledge, California American Water has committed to conducting an annual company-wide gender pay analysis, reviewing its hiring and promotion procedures to reduce unconscious bias and structural barriers, and promoting best practices to help close the pay gap.

Since the launch of the Equal Pay Pledge in April 2019, the effort has connected employers to educational efforts on pay disparity and encouraged companies to examine internal policies and practices. More than 100 major corporate commitments have been made, reaching hundreds of thousands of employees. Learn more by visiting www.gov.ca.gov/equal-pay/.

About California American Water
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 188 M - -
Net income 2023 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 28 772 M 28 772 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,77x
EV / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 147,82 $
Average target price 158,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-3.89%28 772
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.89%6 065
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED5.00%2 688
SJW GROUP-6.97%2 397
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS10.01%1 353
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-4.50%1 281
