Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-27 pm EST
139.78 USD   -1.26%
05:52pCalifornia American Water's Northern Division Gives $10k to Greater Sacramento Urban League, Part of Nationwide Support for National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement
BU
12:10pPennsylvania American Water Seeking Entries for Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Student Art Contest
BU
10:26aNew Jersey American Water Reports More Than $575 Million in System Investments Statewide in 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California American Water's Northern Division Gives $10k to Greater Sacramento Urban League, Part of Nationwide Support for National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement

02/27/2023 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced a combined donation of $200,000 to the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement — $10,000 of which has been donated to the Greater Sacramento Urban League.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005935/en/

Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division, and Dwayne Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League (Photo: Business Wire)

Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division, and Dwayne Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League (Photo: Business Wire)

“California American Water believes in supporting and engaging with the communities where we live, work, and operate,” said Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division. “We’re honored to support the Greater Sacramento Urban League and its efforts to enhance workforce development initiatives that help close the equality gap for African Americans and other historically underserved groups in our service areas.”

The donation is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s commitment to strengthening inclusion, diversity, equity, and equality by supporting organizations and initiatives that uplift and empower communities.

“Our organization has been dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives in the Sacramento region since 1968,” said Dwayne Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League. “Our efforts have helped tens of thousands of Sacramentans gain meaningful employment, access educational opportunities, and strengthen their financial well-being. The generous funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation will help bolster our existing workforce development programs and further our mission to build communities where all families and individuals can live well, be well, and thrive.”

Learn more about California American Water’s community impact here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Greater Sacramento Urban League

The Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) has been committed to empowering communities and changing lives in the Sacramento region since 1968. GSUL’s mission is to empower Black and other historically marginalized people throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, educational fulfillment, social justice and civil rights while living well, being well and thriving. The organization is led by a five pillar empowerment agenda, which includes: civic engagement and leadership development, civil rights and racial justice, economic empowerment, education and youth, and health and quality of life. Follow GSUL on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:52pCalifornia American Water's Northern Division Gives $10k to Greater Sacramento Urban Le..
BU
12:10pPennsylvania American Water Seeking Entries for Annual “Protect Our Watersheds&rd..
BU
10:26aNew Jersey American Water Reports More Than $575 Million in System Investments Statewid..
AQ
10:26aIndiana American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce $10,000 Donati..
AQ
02/24American Water Charitable Foundation and Maryland American Water announce $25,000 contr..
AQ
02/23American Water Charitable Foundation Awards a Total of $20,000 to Camden N.J. Organizat..
BU
02/22Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STE..
BU
02/22American Water Charitable Foundation and Virginia American Water announce $25,000 contr..
AQ
02/22California American Water's Southern Division Proudly Recognizes American Water Charita..
BU
02/21American Water Announces George MacKenzie will Retire from Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 137 M - -
Net income 2023 894 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 25 744 M 25 744 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,16x
EV / Sales 2024 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 139,78 $
Average target price 157,91 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-7.13%25 744
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED3.25%6 872
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.50%2 598
SJW GROUP-4.10%2 402
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED10.85%1 487
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-1.05%1 176